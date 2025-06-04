Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 6/4?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? We certainly do not blame anyone for wanting more of this show, and also Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

Unfortunately, this is the time in which we must come in here to share the unfortunate news that you are, unfortunately, going to be waiting a while longer to see the franchise back. There are no new episodes tonight, and nor will there be the rest of the summer. The plan at present is for these shows to be back in the fall — think in terms of late September or early October. There is no official premiere date as of yet, but we imagine that we will learn more in the weeks to come on that subject.

As for production, we tend to think that Chicago Fire and PD are probably going to start in mid-July, with Chicago Med potentially kicking off shortly after. This is speculation on our end but at the same time, we have seen this before with the franchise.

Now, let’s take a moment to talk about storylines, shall we? Chicago Med is going to be kicking off with a story that is likely about Hannah Asher — to be specific, who is the father of her baby. All signs point to it being Dean Archer, but producers have yet to confirm it. Meanwhile, the firefighter drama is going to have to address the departure of Daniel Kyri as Ritter, and the police show is going to feature a struggle for Voight most likely after what happened to Reid. There are likely going to be a number of new arcs, as well, and we just hope the episodes are as good as what we saw in the 2024-25 TV season.

