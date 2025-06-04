Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 4: The Tatiana reveal

Did the end of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 4 give us arguably the biggest reveal in the history of the whole series? Well, let’s just say there is a good case to be made for that — at least when it comes to one of the few things we actually know about Masha.

After all, we know that a lot of her psychological “treatments” have come about, at least in part, thanks to Nicole Kidman’s character losing her daughter Tatiana, to the point where she has done whatever she can in order to recreate memories of her. So have we now learned that David is the late child’s biological father? It certainly appears that way!

Given the circumstances in which we learned about Tatiana’s father, there was no reason for Masha to lie. This would also explain very much the obsession that she’s had with him for the most of the season, whether it be refusing to start treatments until he turned up or neglecting her other attendees to the retreat in favor of him. (Seriously, is she going to just let Martin handle a lot of these people? It feels that way for the time being.)

In general, the question still comes down to what Masha wants to do now that she’s revealed this crucial bit of information. What does she get out of David eventually being mixed in with all of this? It could be financial or it could be personal but either way, is there any real way that it helps anyone else at the retreat? Time and time again this season, it really feels as though everyone else is being left behind in favor of her other “endeavors.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

