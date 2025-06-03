Wednesday season 2 spoilers: More on ‘magical’ journey

. With that, do you want to learn more about what lies ahead here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that this batch of episodes is going to be more of a family affair than anything we saw in season 1. Gomez and Morticia are both going to be around more, and that is without even noting what is going to be happening with Pugsley.

On paper, we do tend to think that this series is going to be twisted and at times rather funny; yet, at the same time, there will be some emotional stuff ahead, as well. Speaking to E! News, here is what Luis Guzmán (who plays Gomez) had to say on the subject:

It’s an incredible, incredible journey … They’ll be very, very pleasantly surprised … [The story is] magical … I don’t think they discovered the word yet to describe this show. It’s beyond spectacular.”

The reality here is that Wednesday season 2 is one that faces some of the highest expectations possible, and largely for one simple reason: The first season was nothing short of spectacular. You have to hope that the next chapter will be able to give everyone what viewers loved the first time around and then some; we do at least think the producers listened to feedback on what worked, in addition to some of the things that could be improved upon.

Who knows? There is also a chance that some of the people involved here could take away from the season 2 story and move that forward into a season 3. (That has not been confirmed yet, but we are hopeful.)

