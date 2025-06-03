Shrinking season 3: EP talks Michael J. Fox appearance

There are a handful of headlines going into Shrinking season 3 and yet, the appearance from Michael J. Fox has to be at the top. Why wouldn’t it be, given that this is the first gig that we’ve seen the legendary actor take in years?

At this point, we are well-aware of the fact that Fox is going to be sharing the screen with Harrison Ford, which does make us think that it will have something to do with Paul’s Parkinson’s diagnosis. (The Back to the Future star has been candid about his own battles with the disease.) However, the producers have not shared too much when it comes to 1) his role and 2) what his impact will be on the characters.

Speaking to TVLine recently, executive producer Bill Lawrence (who worked with Fox on Spin City) was at least kind enough to share his experiences working with the actor in general:

“He’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever met, he’s one of my mentors — and man, what an inspiring dude the way that he is living his life, so to get to work with him…. I didn’t expect to have career highlights at this point in my career, and I was on set about 10 days ago watching Harrison Ford, Mike Fox and Candice Bergen — oops, spoiler! — acting together. For me, that was my childhood.”

Hearing that Bergen is coming on board here is delightful, even if there is not a lot of info out there on who she will be playing. In general, there is going to be ample time for more news on what the future holds, especially since we do not anticipate the comedy back until the fall. It remains to be seen if season 3 is the final one, but it will be the conclusion of a lengthy arc.

