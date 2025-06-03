The Cleaning Lady season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the season 4 finale of The Cleaning Lady on Fox tonight, is there a chance that we get a season 5 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the line already for the drama?

Of course, in most situations we tend to think that the fate of a show is decided by early June. However, in the case of this crime drama, the network is keeping us waiting — much as they are Alert: Missing Persons Unit. We do tend to think that the fate of both shows will be decided by the end of the month, but there may not be any reason to hurry along the discussions.

One important thing to remember here, after all, is that even if The Cleaning Lady is going to be coming back, it won’t happen until we get to the winter / spring of next year. There is plenty of time to make more episodes. While the live ratings for the series are far from spectacular, the show apparently does well globally and absolutely has a loyal audience. It makes a good bit of sense to see the story through eventually until we get a proper conclusion. We would not be shocked if there is a season 5, with the caveat here being that this does end up being the final chapter. (Of course, we’d watch more than just one additional season; we just have to be cognizant of how this goes a lot of the time.)

If you do want more episodes, the only bit of advice we’d offer here is to just spread the word! This is one of those shows that could be easily addictive; the biggest problem it is up against is one tied to promotion. Or, to be more specific, a lack thereof other than the people already watching Fox.

