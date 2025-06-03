Bridgerton spoilers: Author on Francesca, Michaela love story

Is Bridgerton season 4 going to be focused on the relationship between Francesca and Michaela? Hardly, but at the same time, seeds have been planted. The gender-swap with Michaela in general drew a ton of reactions at the end of season 3, but the producers are not going to be shying away from it. This story is going to be powerful and emotional; it is really just a matter of when it becomes the primary focus of the Netflix mega-hit.

For the time being, the one thing that we can say is this: No matter when Francesca’s story is told, author Julia Quinn is optimistic about the end result.

Speaking to Us Weekly, here is what the writer had to say about what more could be coming:

“I think it’s gonna be great, and I think anything that allows more people to see themselves in the story is a good thing … I don’t know exactly everything [about the script], but I have some sense of what’s gonna happen. I think it’s gonna be a heart-wrenching, emotional season, which is what When He Was Wicked was.”

Quinn also noted in the interview that she knew about the twist far in advance, and that she was surprised by the extent of the backlash. She expected some, but to that extent? It is hard to wrap your head around.

Remember that for now, Bridgerton has been renewed through a season 6 — that means that there is plenty of opportunity to tell Francesca’s story. In the meantime, we know already that the fourth season is going to focus mostly on Benedict and the relationship that he forms with Sophie Baek. Hopefully, it lives up to the hype of the first three.

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 4 when it arrives?

When do you think the focus will be put on Francesca and Michaela? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

