And Just Like That season 3: Surprising Samantha comments

As so many of you are at this point likely aware, And Just Like That season 3 is one episode into its run, and a lot more is coming.

So is there any hope at all that we are going to be seeing Samantha Jones back between now and the end of the finale? This is something to wonder about, mostly due to the “surprise” appearance from Kim Cattrall back in season 2. This was planned to be a one-off, and that would strongly imply that there is no real reason to expect more of her.

Based on what some of the cast is saying now, you could almost argue further that we are going to continue to see Samantha missing in action. In an interview with Attitude Magazine, Kristin Davis is not even sure that her character would be texting with Samantha at this point:

“Even in the past, I don’t feel like Charlotte really relied on Samantha that much for support … In the beginning especially, sometimes I have these funny episodes, that I look back on where I’m taking care of Samantha. [It is] fascinating to me because I don’t think Charlotte relied on Samantha that much, so I don’t think she would reach out to her now … But maybe she’d be friendly to her now, I don’t think she has any particular problems with her as such.”

This is a complicated discussion since Samantha was such a core part of Sex and the City and it is clear that she and Carrie still talk. We do tend to think that they could still casually text occasionally, but does it need to be more than that? Friendships do evolve, and it can be hard the longer time goes on without seeing each other.

Related – Get even more news on And Just Like That and what you can expect

Do you think we are going to see more from Samantha on And Just Like That?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







