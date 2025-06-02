MobLand season 2: Pierce Brosnan on Harry’s fate

We recognize fully that in the wake of the MobLand season 1 finale on Paramount+, there are a lot of things worth wondering. What is the biggest one?

Well, we do recognize if you are out there concerned and/or curious about Harry’s fate. We have a hard time thinking that Tom Hardy’s character would depart the show but at the same time, this is one of those shows that lives or dies under the “no one is safe” mantra.

So while any potential season 2 storylines are going to be up for debate, one cast member in Pierce Brosnan is hopeful for Harry’s future despite the stabbing. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is what the actor had to say:

I don’t think Harry is going to die. Harry is the backbone of the piece. Without him, I don’t know if Conrad or Maeve could function. He holds so many secrets and has such an insightfulness to each person. But we waited as the season rolled on when we were filming; we as actors would not know where it was going. I never spoke to Guy Richie or the writers about what direction we were going to go in. So every time I got an episode, it was a revelation to me who was still in the picture, who was still standing.

Ultimately, we just tend to think that while a show like this will want to kill off some characters, Harry is one that is absolutely needed … at least for the time being. We’ll just have to wait and see what Paramount decides regarding the future of the show, and then address the future of Hardy from there.

