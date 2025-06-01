MobLand season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

In light of the season 1 finale coming to Paramount+ this weekend, it feels fair to wonder if a MobLand season 2 is coming. Is there reason to be optimistic at present?

Well, let’s kick things off here by noting that on paper, this show has all the makings of one that is going to be on for many years to come. It has generated a pretty beloved audience in a relatively short amount of time, so why wouldn’t the streaming service want it back?

We should state here that officially not much has been decided here one way or another when it comes to the future. However, we do remain optimistic that more is going to come. Paramount does take its time to announce renewals; heck, they did this with Landman, and that is considered one of the bigger shows we have. Fingers crossed that we are going to be getting more news in the near future.

For now, let’s just speak more on what one of the show’s actors would like to see transpire moving forward. In a chat with TV Insider, here is at least some of what actor Anson Boon had to say:

You know, what I really would love to see is, towards the end of the show, I mean, it becomes far more international. You see the Mexican cartel become involved with Jaime. There’s Kat McAllister, who’s American, and she’s kind of traveling all over the world in this private jet all the time. I would love to see the Harrigans on a long-haul flight together and to see what kind of trouble the Harrigans would get up to at 40,000 feet in a titanium tube because there’s no containing that family, so I think that would be really entertaining.

Ultimately, we tend to think that a season 2 would be gloriously chaotic. After all, this is a show that can be confident moving forward that fans like what they are bringing to the table.

