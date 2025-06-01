Is Tom Hardy leaving MobLand after finale; is Harry dead?

Following the events of the MobLand season 1 finale today on Paramount+, should we be prepared for Tom Hardy to leave the show?

At this point, we will go ahead and say that if you are asking this question, it is 1) both more than fair and 2) the show probably wants you to be thinking that. Harry was accidentally stabbed by his wife! This is one of those shows that at least wants you to think that they could kill off any character whenever, regardless of how popular they are with fans.

In the end, though, it turns out that you shouldn’t be that worried about Harry’s fate for the time being. Speaking to the New York Post, writer / executive producer Jez Butterworth made it abundantly clear that he will be sticking around:

“I mean, if you think about it, ‘is Harry dead?’ … No. We’re not gonna – We love Harry. We love Tom.”

“I felt strongly that throughout the whole tale, the ball that he kept dropping was his home life … It felt satisfyingly dramatic that having walked through fire for 10 episodes, what happens at the end is the one thing he’s not expecting.”

Ultimately, knowing that Harry is alive means that moving forward, we can just look at a number of other questions. Take, for starters, whether or not this has some sort of long-term impact on him. These are things the show is going to want us to wonder and hopefully, we’re going to get more news on a season 2 before long. Given MobLand’s propensity for casting some big names, we would not be shocked if a few more end up signing on down the road.

Above all else, though, we just imagine more violence and chaos than we’ve ever seen before.

