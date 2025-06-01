Your Friends & Neighbors season 2: What is Sam’s story?

As we now look towards Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 over at Apple TV+, it does feel as though many things will change.

For example, take the role of Sam in the story. In the early going, it looked as though Olivia Munn’s character was there mostly to serve as some sort of interest for Jon Hamm’s Coop. Sure, it was messy due to the dynamic that she had with Mel and others … but that was just the beginning. Even though she did not actually kill her ex Paul, she did prove to be rather essential in making it appear as though he was murdered. She made her move in an attempt to try and set up an insurance fraud so she could keep her lifestyle. Yet, that didn’t happen, and because she hadn’t filed a claim at the time in which Coop learned the truth, some of this could be swept under the rug.

So what will the story look like for Sam moving forward? Speaking to Variety in a new interview, here is what showrunner Jonathan Tropper had to say:

“The joy of Season 2 is we can explore Sam independent of Coop and give her a new storyline … What she’s done is something far more opaque and far more complicated to process. And it’s not just complicated for her to process, it’s complicated for the neighborhood to process. For her, a lot of Season 2 is, a kind of awakening of, ‘It’s not yours if you can’t keep it.’ And so it’s how does she deal with the public scrutiny? How does she deal with reinventing herself in this community? And how does she deal with the emotional fallout of what she’s been through?”

Ultimately, Your Friends & Neighbors seems to be using Coop as more of an entry point than anything else — sure, he will be central to the story, but the same can be said for some others, as well.

