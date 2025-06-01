Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 6/1?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We recognize that seven days ago, the show was off due to Memorial Day Weekend. Is that about to change?

Well, without further ado, this is where we get to hand over what we’d consider to be a double-dose of good news. Not only is there going to be a new episode of the late-night show on the air tonight, but it is actually airing within its “standard” 11:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. There are admittedly a lot of instances where that does not happen these days — hence, why we say it now with a certain amount of shock.

What tonight’s airing really tells us above all else is that HBO continues to not make Last Week Tonight with John Oliver a show that is dependent on specific lead-ins. The Last of Us may be over, but it continues. That is even more impressive given that the network does not have another hit series coming until The Gilded Age a little later this month.

As for what you can expect to see over the course of tonight’s episode, once again Oliver is hardly devoid of options. He could choose to do something based more around government spending cuts, the Presidential cabinet, or something completely unrelated or timeless. For the time being, we do still think that there is a legitimate chance we end up seeing a segment about international affairs or something that is not generating the most public conversation. After all, we tend to think that these are some of the ones that have the best overall staying power after the fact.

Of course, we want to watch the show tonight and learn a few things. At the same time, though, we also want to laugh.

