Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date: A June 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of June are we going to be getting a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date?

First and foremost, let’s just say that we more than understand at this point anyone who is starting to get impatient. As the key art above notes, the third season came out almost a year ago as of this writing. We know that production on the Jeremy Renner series started up several months ago and at this point, we tend to think that a lot of footage is already in the can. So what is actually going on here?

Well, we do tend to think that when it comes to the future of Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount+ is just being careful mostly due to when they need shows in their lineup. Over the past several months, for example, they have a chance to air MobLand. This is a show that they can revisit any other point this summer, and they also have the Yellowstone spin-off The Madison to think about also. (It remains to be seen if that already-shot show will be streaming-only or airing on the Paramount Network.)

One way or another, we do think that we are going to see Renner return as Mike before we get to the end of the year — an announcement this month is possible, but it is hard to imagine that we are actually going to be seeing the show back as of yet. A good bit more patience is going to be required, but we do imagine that we are going to be getting all sorts of craziness, violence, new faces, and also emotional turmoil — especially with Iris now gone.

What do you most want to see entering Mayor of Kingstown season 4, no matter when it airs?

