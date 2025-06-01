Is The Last of Us new tonight on HBO, June 1, 2025?

Is The Last of Us new tonight on HBO? At this point, we would hardly blame anyone who wants more of the video-game adaptation.

After all, consider the fact that last week’s episode 2 episode 7 ended with one of the bigger cliffhangers possible, one that showed that showed Abby seemingly shooting Ellie … or is that really what we got? Because of the screen cutting to black, it feels like there are a lot of different ways the story could go in the present. Meanwhile, in the past it appears like we are about to get a legitimate deep dive into who Abby is an why she is such an important part of the WLF.

Now that all of this has been spelled out, this is where we do have to get in to some of the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Last week was the season 2 finale for the Bella Ramsey drama, meaning that the third season is the next time you will see some of these characters back … an that will probably not be for a rather long time. Our general hope remains that you will have a chance to get it back at some point in 2027.

Would it be great to see the show back before then? Sure, but at the same time, HBO is not going to be one to rush anything along here. They also do not need to, when you consider some of the releases that they still have — remember that you are going to be getting everything from Euphoria to The Gilded Age, House of the Dragon, IT: Welcome to Derry, and a whole lot more in between. There is still a lot to be excited about here overall.

