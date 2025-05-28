The Last of Us season 3: Could Pedro Pascal still appear?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Last of Us season 3 on HBO, we recognize that there is a change of focus. The end of season 2 suggested that a hard pivot is coming and by virtue of that, Kaitlyn Dever’s role of Abby is going to be more in the spotlight.

Now, we do tend to think that one of the bigger long-term questions still comes down to the status of Pedro Pascal as Joel, who appeared mostly in just one episode (with a cameo in one other) following being killed off in episode 2. It makes sense to want more of him, given that he is such a big-name star and also he and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) were promoted as the focal point of the series.

So while it may seem unlikely on the surface that Pascal could come back as the character, the producers are operating under a premise of “anything is possible.” See more of what he had to say in an interview, per Polygon, on the subject:

“It’s always good to leave some things a mystery, to let the audience use their imagination to fill in the blanks … Obviously, every once in a while, we tap into those mysteries when they’re important for the story we’re telling here. So, I guess, never say never.”

We do believe that in the event we see Pascal back as the character, it is going to be a surprise — and honestly, it should be. It is rare for a show like The Last of Us to legitimately surprise people, mostly due to the fact that so many people have played the games. In season 2, one of the better surprises was us learning that Tony Dalton was on board as Joel’s father.

