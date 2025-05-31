Why is Ncuti Gatwa leaving Doctor Who after season 15 finale?

We knew that there was going to be a big surprise or two in the Doctor Who season 15 finale, but Ncuti Gatwa officially leaving the show? In a way, consider us shocked!

While there were rumors for a while suggesting that the actor could depart, it was solidified in the closing minutes of the final episode “The Reality War.” We recognize that there are a lot of questions surrounding whether or not this was always the plan, but it is something that can be discussed later on. For now, it seems as though Gatwa was ready to move on and if that is the case, it makes sense given that he’s done theater work, was in Barbie, and should be sought-after.

In a statement, here is what Gatwa had to say about saying goodbye:

“You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it. This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

“The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show and I can’t thank the Whoniverse, and the Whovians, enough for welcoming me in, and making this such a touching experience. I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Russell T. Davies added the following:

“What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years, are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.”

What did you think about Ncuti Gatwa leaving Doctor Who at the end of the season 15 finale?

