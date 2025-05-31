The Chi season 7 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Mother’s Day’

Next week on Showtime, we are going to have a chance to dive into The Chi season 7 episode 4 — is there a holiday celebration at hand?

Well, let’s just start here with a reminder that “Mother’s Day” is the title for this particular installment and over the course of it, we imagine that we will see many expressions of what that really means. The women of the South Side look to be front and center for the season as a whole, and we have a hard time thinking that this is about to change. What is worth noting, though, is that some emotions associated with the holiday could end up channeling into some unexpected feelings. Think anger for a moment here.

Below, you can see the full The Chi season 7 episode 4 synopsis with some more insight on what is to come:

As Emmett hosts all his baby mamas in one place for Mother’s Day, Darnell schools Damien; Alicia gathers mothers who have lost their children, which only pushes her further into vengeful grief; Papa turns to Pastor Zeke for help.

One of the things that we do tend to think is that for Alicia in particular, we are going to see this anger build more and more over time … but where will it end up leading? That is one of the mysteries that you have to wonder for at least the time being. We do tend to think that anytime that you want revenge, you have to put your own life on the line. You have to be prepared for almost anything to unfold here, especially with a show like this that loves to ratchet up the tension more and more over time.

