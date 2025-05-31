Sweetpea season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

With us now close to the end of May, is there anything more that we can say about Sweetpea season 2 — beyond that we want it?

First and foremost, let’s just say that we continue to want more people to be buzzing with excitement over the future of the Ella Purnell series, which streams stateside thanks to Starz. We still believe her to be a star on the rise so with this show, it is really about getting people to discover it. The first season was absolutely thrilling and based on how it ended, we tend to think that Rhiannon Lewis’ killer journey is only going to get crazier from here on out.

Now, we do have to get to some of the bad news — namely, that we will be waiting a while to get more news on the series. After all, Purnell has been working over the past few months on a completely different show in Fallout and because of that, it has been hard for her to pull double-duty. Still, our hope remains that in the months ahead some more news regarding Sweetpea season 2 is going to surface, whether it be the start of production or when we can anticipate getting more on the air.

As great as it would be to see the series resolve its big season 1 cliffhanger this year, that feels unlikely. The best-case scenario is that it surfaces at some point in 2026. We certainly do think that there could be enough story here for the show to go several more seasons, but that will come down mostly to 1) performance and 2) everyone’s interest in keeping it going. For now, let’s just hope for the best, shall we?

