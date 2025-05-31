Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premiere: May update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 before May wraps up? Of course, there is a great case to be made for news soon, largely because it has been so long since the first season arrived.

Ultimately, this is where we would share what we would best describe as good and bad news. The good news is that we know already what month the adaptation will be out — unfortunately, it is not until December. So will Disney+ make it any more specific in the near future?

As great as it would be to be able to hammer down a few more specifics within this piece, we 100% recognize that this is not going to happen. Why is that? Well, it really just begins with the fact that if you are Disney, there is no real reason to rush it. We would not be shocked if a date is announced in mid-to-late summer, but indicating the December start is all you really need to get people excited.

At this point, the bigger thing you will have to do is just remind people about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 while also getting them excited for the next chapter. This is one of the hardest things about a show having such a big break between seasons — it is easy to forget a lot of stuff! However, at the same time, we recognize that it takes a good while to make a series like this. You have all the work that goes into shooting it, for starters, but then you are adding in an extensive post-production period that you obviously cannot forget about at the same exact time.

