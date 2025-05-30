Duster season 1 episode 3: Keith David on Saxton bar fight

There are so many reasons to love watching Duster, but we have to start here with a reminder that it is almost constant fun. You have action, drama, and comedy rolled into one, and dare we say a top-tier cast? You have Josh Holloway from Lost and Yellowstone but beyond just that, an exceptional role for the legendary Keith David: Crime boss Saxton.

What we know about this guy right now is that he does tend to view Holloway’s Jim as almost like a son — and yet, did he kill Jim’s brother? That is a central question and it is one of the reasons why Jim is so inclined to work with Nina. It could take some time to get answers on all of that.

In the interim, can we just talk about all the time that Jim and Saxton spent together in episode 3? We tend to think that one of the reasons why it may be so hard to believe Saxton killed Joe is because of the bond Jim shares with him. There is a real chumminess and loyalty that comes from the two working together for decades. We’re not sure we will see it better than that bar fight scene that was gloriously entertaining.

So what was it like shooting that whole sequence? Speaking to Collider, he noted that he, like Holloway, loves getting to do action sequences:

I am made of the same stuff! That’s why Josh and I get along so well. As much as I can do, I’m going to do. I was involved in every element of it. They did some without me, but most of it they did with me. So, I had a ball. I’ve been waiting to have that moment for 40 years. Are you kidding me? That’s my Shaft moment! [Laughs]

