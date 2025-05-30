The Last of Us season 3 premiere date: Why HBO will not rush it

Mere days away from the finale of The Last of Us season 2 arriving on HBO, we recognize that there is a real desire for more. Why wouldn’t there be, especially since the show has already been renewed?

With all of this being said, this is where we have to sweep in here with some news that not everyone may be eager to hear: You are most likely going to be waiting a long time to see the video-game adaptation back. Not only that, but there is a good chance that we could be looking at another two years or close to it.

Why so long? Well, we do tend to think that the biggest reason why we’re getting such a wait here is tied very-much to what the aforementioned network already has planned. Consider for a moment that over the next several months alone, we are going to see The Gilded Age, Task, Welcome to Derry, and then presumably the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Meanwhile, after that you have the long-awaited third season of Euphoria and then after that, potentially House of the Dragon, given the fact that it is in production. You also have more Dune: Prophecy on the way, and there may be even more in development. HBO tends to space out their shows, and they may not even need to bring The Last of Us back until 2027.

Luckily, this is where we will also point out the fact that the video-game adaptation may need that long to be both made and then edited in the first place. Remember that it takes a long time to shoot a show this epic and full of action, and that is without even considering all the visual effects.

What do you most want to see on The Last of Us season 3, no matter when it airs?

