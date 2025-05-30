Your Friends & Neighbors season 2: EP on Coop’s future

Following the season 1 finale of Your Friends & Neighbors on Apple TV+, it does feel somewhat clear what Coop’s path is. Or, at the very least, what he would like for it to be.

After all, go ahead and consider the following — Jon Hamm’s character decided that he did not want the same job he had with his former employer. After not being arrested, he also decided to go back to his thieving ways. He’s targeted his one-time boss, and even seems willing to go down the risky road of snatching up art. This is something that could have some harsh consequences for him at some point and yet, we are not quite there just yet.

Speaking to The Wrap, show executive producer Jonathan Tropper notes that “wish fulfillment” is a part of Coop’s mindset at this point, but there may be something more to this, as well:

“The goal of this [show] is that it’s about a man who’s being liberated from the script he’s been following his whole life. If, in the end, the victory was, ‘I got my job back,’ I think it would be a Pyrrhic victory … The real victory is being liberated from this system, and that’s what I think, over the course of a number of seasons, we want to do.”

In the end, we do think that this is someone who is just going to get himself in more and more trouble as time goes on … but is that also a part of the fun? We tend to think so. We are meant to be worried about the impact of Coop’s actions on his family, but the adventure itself will remain pretty appealing in its own right.

