And Just Like That season 3: EP on Rosie O’Donnell as nun Mary

We knew entering the season 3 premiere of And Just Like That that we would have a chance to see some fun surprises. Even with that, how could you ever expect that Rosie O’Donnell would be playing a tourist nun named Mary who was also a virgin?

Sure, it is true that Rosie’s casting was out there for a good while before the season premiere; yet, the powers-that-be did a really good job of keeping the finer details under wraps for as long as they did. We can’t speak to if Mary will return again after her time spent with Miranda; yet, it was absolutely fun to see her and Cynthia Nixon’s character interact for a while.

Speaking in a new interview with USA Today about the Mary character, executive producer Michael Patrick King was kind enough to share the inspiration:

“Miranda is post-Che; she’s available to date … Now, Miranda has never been a very smooth dater. Of all of them on ‘Sex and the City,’ Miranda was the one who got the most pies in her face every time she went on a date. So I was like, ‘What’s new? A virgin? A nun? Well, who could play the nun?’”

We’re glad that the producers settled on who they did her but beyond just that, we also like the idea of Miranda potentially opening her eyes to other possibilities. Mary may not be her endgame but still, there is something that she can still take away from it. Even though she had her relationship with Che, at the same time she is still fairly inexperienced when it comes to exploring this part of her sexuality. It may understandably take her a little while to understand more of what it is that she wants.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

