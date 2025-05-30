Why did Karen Pittman leave And Just Like That, Nya Wallace?

Why did Karen Pittman leave And Just Like That and her character of Nya Wallace leading up to the season 3 premiere?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just start off here with a reminder that news of her exit had been out there for a long time leading up to the premiere, so for many, this does not come as much of a surprise. However, it may still be jarring to tune into the show and not see her around.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

So what ultimately happened here? Consider it largely a consequence of Pittman having a lot of different scheduling conflicts that impeded on what she could do. Here is what a representative for Max / HBO Max had to say in a statement to People at a time in which her exit was first announced:

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That… As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others.”

“Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible … Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of And Just Like That…, Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

Is there a chance that you still see the character down the road? Well, this feels like something that 100% feels possible, mostly because it would be silly to rule it out entirely! Once again, scheduling could be a big factor.

Related – Get some other news now on And Just Like That season 3, including all about Carrie and Aidan

Are you going to miss Nya being a part of And Just Like That, or are you hoping to see her again someday?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







