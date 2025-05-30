Murderbot: See full ‘Rise & Fall of Sanctuary Moon’ theme song

If there are two things that we know about Murderbot about Apple TV+, it is that the show has no problem getting meta; also, showcasing the show-within-a-show concept.

For the most part, the series we are watching with Alexander Skarsgard involves a SecUnit and its various misadventures as it tries to keep its sentience away from nearby humans. Yet, it also has a certain affinity for watching space operas — in particular, one titled The Rise & Fall of Sanctuary Moon. In the first two episodes in particular, you got a chance to see bits and pieces of SecUnit’s favorite show, featuring such beloved actors as John Cho and Clark Gregg.

Now, why not go ahead and check out the full opening credits for yourself? If you head over here, you can see (thanks to the streaming service’s official YouTube) the theme song for Sanctuary Moon alongside introductions to some of the actors. The whole thing is bright, colorful, and gloriously camp — it also explains further why the title character enjoys it so much. SecUnit gets to watch individuals that are very different from itself, and then has opportunities to study them. It has already shown this season that it makes decisions, at times, based on what it sees these characters do.

For the record, we would be more than down to watch an actual show based around these space characters, even if this is mostly being used in Murderbot as some sort of pseudo-running joke. We also love to imagine that Cho, Gregg, and the rest of the cast had a great time filming some of these, even if they probably just got together and shot a lot of this within a relatively short period of time.

