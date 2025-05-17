Murderbot season 2: Are producers already hoping for more?

We are just a couple of days removed from the premiere of Murderbot at Apple TV+ and with that in mind, it may be premature to talk extensively about the future.

With that being said, we are still here and happy to do it! The Alexander Skarsgard sci-fi series has excelled already in bringing us into the world, and we have seen it already surge into the top three programs at the streaming service. The only show that it is currently behind is Your Friends & Neighbors, another Apple drama that features a big-name lead in Jon Hamm.

One of the lucky things about Murderbot is that you have a lot of stories from Martha Wells that you can tap into at almost any given moment, and this is something that the creative team is firmly aware of at this point. Speaking to Nexus Point News, co-showrunner Paul Weitz had the following to say about potentially wanting to keep making the show, but also shuffling around a little of the source material:

… We’re a long distance between getting to do this and then getting to do another season even. We would talk with Martha Wells, we might end up using shuffling the deck a little bit, using some stuff from, say the 3rd or 4th book with stuff from the second book, but we don’t know yet.

So long as the viewership remains there for the first season, we do believe that there will be more. Also, Apple has done a really good job keeping sci-fi fans happy on the service in between this show, Foundation, For All Mankind, and Silo. Even Severance has a few elements of the genre thrown in there, as well.

