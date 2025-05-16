Murderbot season 1 episode 3 air date, what lies ahead

Following the big premiere today on Apple TV+, why not look more towards a Murderbot season 1 episode 3 air date — or, share more details on what is to come?

First and foremost, it only feels right to throw a reminder out there that 100% you are going to be seeing more of the show in seven days. Like a lot of other series out there, the streaming service has a smart strategy here — they gave you the first two episodes of the Alexander Skarsgard series to try and get you hooked. After that, you are going to see new installments weekly. This rollout is designed to keep you talking about the show for a while.

If you are not super-familiar with this series already, it is an adaptation of the Martha Wells sci-fi classics about a SecUnit (Skarsgard) who starts to rewrite his programming and become more human. However, at the same time this is the last thing that humans want for him. He will do whatever he can to keep his now-true nature a secret, while also still partaking in things that he wants to do … which include watching a ton of his favorite space soap-opera.

In episode 2, we saw SecUnit face some opposition and suspicion, and we do think that this is going to continue. The title for episode 3 of Murderbot is “Risk Assessment,” and the synopsis below does a good job of setting the stage:

The PresAux team heads to a new base in search for answers. Murderbot gets tangled up in a SecUnit showdown.

One of the great things about this series is that you’re going to get a ton of different stuff thrown at you all at once. Sure, there is going to be a lot of action, but this is also a super-funny series and Skarsgard has a great sense of humor.

