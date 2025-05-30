Murderbot season 1 episode 5 spoilers: After that cliffhanger…

If you watched Murderbot season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+, then you may be left with some pretty huge questions.

After all, is our beloved SecUnit still around? It is hard to necessarily call Alexander Skarsgard’s character alive per se, but it may be on a semi-permanent shutdown after what we saw. Granted, it was trying to be a hero, recognizing that its programming was being altered to try and murder the team around it … but isn’t that a revelation within itself? Let’s just say that the end of this week’s episode could change just about everything as we move forward.

To get some more information on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Murderbot season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

PresAux pulls out all the stops to forge a path forward. Tensions mount when trust is tested — and a DeltFall survivor joins the fold.

Now, let’s just say that SecUnit ends up being revived in some shape or form — what does that mean? Well, everyone from Dr. Mensah to Gurathin has to be aware on some level that there is real sentience here — were that not the case, they would all be dead at this point! Do they keep their robot companion shut down for good; or, are they now cognizant that it can actually help them? Sure, they may view this entire ordeal as a somewhat-slippery slope, but we honestly have a hard time imagining the series continuing if we are unable to see clips of Sanctuary Moon or hear stories of the title character’s adventures. It definitely feels like there is a great deal more to be excited about all across the board.

