Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 spoilers: A David spotlight?

We are only two episodes into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 at this point and yet, we have a sense of the overall formula.

What are we talking about here? Well, each episode is going to be geared around one of the patients at the retreat — or, in some cases, more of one of them at the same time. Early indications at this point suggest that Tina and Wolfie are going to be a big focal point of episode 4; so what about everything beyond that?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more NINE PERFECT STRANGERS reviews!

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say. Early indications at this point are that episode 5 could be the big David focus, something that we do very much welcome for a number of different reasons. We do want to get more information surrounding his relationship with Masha, especially in terms of how deep and complicated things really are.

At this point, one thing that we have at least seen within the lens of Nine Perfect Strangers is that Masha has already tried a few methods to get through to David, going to such extremes as to at one point, working to cut off communications as if she is Pam from The White Lotus. Is she going to take more drastic measures soon? That is possible.

In the midst of all of this, it is essential to remember that with David, Nicole Kidman’s character may have more priorities than she would anyone else at the retreat. Not only is there a motivation here to help “heal” him, but she also may need a financial investment. It is not easy to do some of the crazy and/or psychedelic stuff that Masha does on a regular basis!

Related – Be sure to get more news entering the next Nine Perfect Strangers

What are you most hoping to see from David on Nine Perfect Strangers as we move forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







