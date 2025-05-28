Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 4: Tina and Wolfie’s story

Next week on Hulu, there is going to be a great opportunity to dive into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 4. What can you expect throughout?

Well, first and foremost, here is where we will tell you that “The Major Lift” as a title reminds us of the classic Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah,” and it does make some sense that music is a big part of the story moving forward. After all, it appears as though this is going to be the spotlight story for Tina and Wolfie. Just like this week was more about Sister Agnes, the focus here is once more going to shift to a number of other directions.

If you do want to get more insight on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Tina and Wolfie’s relationship is put under strain when the Zauberwald ballroom is set up with musical instruments. Victoria offers to have a girls’ night in with Imogen, but the plan goes awry.

Is there any chance at all that we are going to see Victoria and her daughter actually bond? Well, we do tend to think that is going to be difficult for a number of different reasons. For starters, the two seem to have really different opinions on how to best live their lives. Meanwhile, they are also both caught up in other relationships to a certain degree. Is it possible that at this point, Imogen is going to move away from her relationship with Peter? You can argue so, and also argue at the same time that it was so fleeting that you could never take it altogether seriously.

