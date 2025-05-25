Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: What excited Nicole Kidman

The second season of Nine Perfect Strangers is now currently two episodes into its run and with that, we’ve seen some crazy stuff. Yet, is even more craziness still coming? We tend to think so, and we also tend to believe that everyone involved enjoyed being so untethered this time around.

The first thing to remember here is that as exciting as season 1 was, there were a few limitations put upon it due to the source material. This time around, there is no source material and the powers-that-be were left to their own devices. That gave them an opportunity to tell a story that was as big and crazy as they wanted it to be.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more NINE PERFECT STRANGERS reviews!

Speaking recently to Variety, here is at least some of that was star and executive producer Nicole Kidman had to say about conjuring up the story:

“This time it was free rein … So many time, I play women that are in a very precarious place emotionally and Masha is just a bada–.”

Now, what is Masha actually after this time around? That remains somewhat of a mystery given that through Nine Perfect Strangers season 1, she already found a way to conjure up her daughter. Because of that, it feels like she reached an endgame … but is she trying to push it forward? We saw in the premiere that she has found a certain amount of commercial success but at the same time, we have never felt like she is someone who is primarily motivated by this sort of thing. It feels like there is still something deeper here, and we are excited to see the producers dive a little bit further into that over the course of time.

Related – Learn even more now about Nine Perfect Strangers and what more could be coming

What more are you wanting to see from Masha moving further into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







