Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 3: Masha’s endgame

We are now two episodes into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 on Hulu, and it makes sense to have a wide array of different questions.

So, where should we focus our attention for this piece? Well, a lot of it circles back to Nicole Kidman’s character of Masha herself as we wonder more just what her actual endgame here is. Are we looking at a situation here where she really wants to help people with some of her “methods”?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score even more NINE PERFECT STRANGERS reviews!

Well, from our vantage point, it does feel fair to be pretty suspicious about whatever she has planned at this point, and for a multitude of different reasons. After all, remember that Masha’s whole endgame in the first season was to tap more into the memories and experiences of her daughter, allowing her to further conjure her up. This is something that still exists in season 2, and that brings you into all sorts of questions about the next step. Just where can a lot of this go from here?

As we move forward, we do think it is fair to look at Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 with somewhat of a critical eye, analyzing not just the choices that Masha is making but who they are targeted towards. Take who she chose to deliver the chocolates to in episode 2, or who may be going on some sort of trip next. There also seems to be a specific alchemy to the group that she has brought together this time, as well, to the point where she did not want to start anything off until everyone who was invited eventually arrived to the retreat. She may be trying to use these people to further her “experiences” more with her daughter … or there could still be a different goal in mind.

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts entering the next Nine Perfect Strangers episode

What do you think Masha is really up to on Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







