Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 3 air date, what’s next

After the big premiere today on Hulu, do you want to get some more thoughts about Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 3? What is coming the rest of the season?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note that from here on out, the plan is to get an installment a week. The two-part premiere was simply a great way to ensure that everyone got hooked on the Nicole Kidman series again, which we do think is especially important after such a long break. There are eight episodes this season overall, so that means that there is a lot of stuff still to be excited about.

So why not get into more of the story now? Below, you can see the full Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 3 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

Martin escorts the guests to a museum in a nearby picturesque town – a trip that sees the healing protocol take hold with varying effects.

If you watched the first two episodes of the series already, then you know that this is a show that is very-much interested in throwing some of these “patients” through almost any terrible situation that the producers possibly can. Masha is going to present it through the lens of healing, we do tend to think that there is a good chance that we are going to see some of them get better, but how much does she really care about it?

At the end of the day, we do tend to think here that we are going to be seeing a story moving forward that is really all about psychosis, but also what Masha really wants to get out of this version of the experience. That is something that we have to wonder about, given that she is especially seeing visions of her daughter still…

