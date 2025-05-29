The Testaments spoilers: Could Janine return?

We recognize fully that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to The Testaments, and there will be a lot of new faces. Yet, Lydia is at the center of this story, and we have already had a lot of conversations already about whether or not we will see June back. (Elisabeth Moss, after all, is an executive producer.)

So what about Janine? Is there any chance at all that Madeline Brewer could be back? You can easily make an argument here that it makes sense for her character to return, especially when you think for a moment about how beloved she is among fans. Yet, we also know that Janine is not a killer, and it is easy to imagine her and Charlotte going off and having a normal life.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more TV reactions and reviews!

While we may not get definite word on a Janine return for quite some time, executive producer Bruce Miller seems open to it. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what he had to say:

I would be thrilled. I think you should imagine that all these people are in the background still fighting to save these girls you see in The Testaments. Fighting, fighting, fighting. As calm as it will seem in Gilead, as sweet and human and beautiful as Gilead is in The Testaments, you know that there are people pounding on the walls from the outside — and you’ve met those people.

Our personal sentiment is that through at least the first part of the new spin-off, the focus is likely going to be on some new characters — especially since it needs to have its own style and voice. Down the road, though, it absolutely feels as though almost anyone could pop in, even if it is just for a brief cameo.

Related – When could The Testaments premiere? Let’s get more into that

Who from The Handmaid’s Tale do you want on The Testaments?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







