Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 finale: Any cliffhanger?

We had a good feeling heading into the season 1 finale of Your Friends & Neighbors on Apple TV+ that there could be a cliffhanger. So, what did we get?

There is a good bit of irony through what we saw, at least in the closing minutes. For a good percentage of the nine-episode season, we saw Jon Hamm’s character of Coop do just about whatever he could to reclaim the life that he once did. Over the course of the finale, though, he had a chance to get a lot of it back. The murder charges were cleared after he learned the truth about Paul’s death. Meanwhile, he had an opportunity to restart his old career and even try to repair things with his ex.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions and reviews!

So what exactly did we see instead? While we’d say that things between Coop and Mel are in a slightly better spot than they were before, he still walked away from her at the party in the final minutes. Meanwhile, he did not show up on the runway to get back to his old ways professionally. Instead, he opted to return to his life of thievery, seemingly happy to continue forward what he set up for himself. This is new and undoubtedly different and yet, he clearly sees a certain measure of value in this that he does not anywhere else in life. It may be liberating in a way to now be on the precipice of danger.

For us as viewers, of course it does also establish the further new paradigm that we are going to see moving into a second season, one where the danger remains very-much there; not only that, but it could be more present than ever before. That is especially the case of he remains in the stolen-art world, at least based on everything we’ve seen and heard so far.

Related – See more of how the Paul mystery was handled

What did you think about the events of the Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







