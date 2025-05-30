Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 finale: Who killed Paul?

We had a feeling that at some point during the Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 finale, we would have answers to big questions. What was the biggest one? Well, that’s rather simple: Who was responsible for Paul’s death. Coop was framed for the crime and by virtue of that, he faced some serious prison time over the course of the hour.

So, what happened? After facing a possible plea deal before eventually turning it down, Jon Hamm’s character had to spring into action to figure out what really happened. As it turns out, the answer here was tied very much to the premise of the show: Everyone doing whatever they can to figure out how to keep their social standing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to additional TV reactions and reviews!

Did Sam kill Paul? Not exactly but at the same time, she certainly made it look like someone did. Coop realized that something was off with her the moment he realized that his phone number was not turning up in her records. As it turns out, she was communicating with him from a burner, which means that not everything was as it seems. That is when he started to investigate and found Paul’s suicide note.

What really happened here is quite simple: If Paul took his own life, a lot could change in regards to insurance claims. This is why she decided to stage the murder, even if it meant that Coop was implicated in it. Through her own narration, we learned about how Sam found herself in a wealthy situation, and also just how badly she did not want to see it all taken away from her.

Is Sam going to prison?

As Coop said later, most likely not. She had yet to file the insurance claim and with that, her actions will probably be negotiated down to a misdemeanor or something akin to that. This means that in some form, Olivia Munn could come back for more on the show.

Related – Be sure to get some early news when it comes to Your Friends & Neighbors season 2

What did you think about the Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 finale overall?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







