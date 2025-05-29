Severance season 3: Tramell Tillman on Milchick backstory

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Milchick’s backstory on Severance season 3? There is a case to be made, and for so many reasons!

Just think about it like this: He may be one of the best characters on the show, and there are perhaps more human questions related to him than almost any other. Take, for starters, why he works for a company like Lumon, let alone how he deals with all of the ethical complications as an unsevered man. We have viewed him as someone who really needs the money or sees some larger benefit in all of this despite what he has to put up with. Yet, is that really the case?

Speaking in a new, awards-centric interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tramell Tillman had the following to say about all the questions surrounding his character:

“I think there’s more to mine in his story, especially in his journey … This man has committed so much of his time and his life to this corporation. And why? It’s unclear.

“And right now we don’t have the material of why Milchick does what he does … But it’s really fun to be able to step in his shoes and find some level of humanity in there and keep that going. I’m grateful that there’s still that mass audience that have not decided who he is. That’s what’s really fun.”

If we do get a huge, Milchick-centric episode in season 3, we would be beyond thrilled. However, at the same time, we also recognize that mystery is what keeps people watching a show like this one week after the next. It is also why we would not be altogether shocked in the event the powers-that-be wait a good while before deciding to give us answers on who he truly is.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Milchick’s backstory on Severance season 3?

