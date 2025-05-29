Severance season 3: Ben Stiller on possible spin-offs

We recognize that there is a lot of work being done at present on Severance season 3, but what more could be coming after the fact? Is there any chance at all that we eventually see a spin-off set in this universe?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that any proposed idea would be better off not happening until we get to the end of the main show. This is a series so complicated and full of all sorts of various twists and turns; you really do not want to bite off more than you can chew here.

Nonetheless, the powers-that-be have apparently at least had some conversations about what the future of the show could look like. Speaking to Variety, here is at least some of what executive producer and frequent director Ben Stiller had to say:

There are two specific ideas—that I won’t tell you—that we’ve talked about internally as possible spinoff ideas.

With that being said, Stiller admitted that these were in the very early stages — with that, there is no guarantee that either one of these ideas happen.

As for the long-term future of Severance at Apple TV+, Stiller (joined in this interview by star Adam Scott) noted that work is being done on season 3 scripts. To go along with that, he declined to say whether or not John Turturro is going to be back as Irving. We do remain hopeful but at the same time, nothing is altogether guaranteed. We hope that there could be a season 4 coming after this but even with that Stiller won’t comment on whatever the long-term future is going to be.

Do you want to see a Severance spin-off on Apple TV+ at some point down the road?

