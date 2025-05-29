The Better Sister season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

After the launch of the first season today on Prime Video, is there a chance that you will see The Better Sister season 2 down the road? Of course, it makes sense to want the show back — whether or not we get it, of course, is a totally different story.

For now, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is that as of this writing, there are not any plans to keep this going. The first season of the Jessica Biel – Elizabeth Banks show was based on established source material, one that has a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end.

If you have not heard that much about the show before, we tend to think that the synopsis below sets the stage:

The Better Sister, based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, is an 8-episode electric thriller limited series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.

One important thing to remember here

Well, it’s rather simple: Plans do sometimes change and we imagine that this could be the case here. If another story comes up behind the scenes, who is to say what could happen? We have seen with Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and other shows that there can be a life beyond the source material. It is just something that you can never quite guarantee.

Do you want to see The Better Sister return in some shape or form?

