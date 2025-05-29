Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 9: Coop suspended?

Tomorrow night on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 9. It is the epic finale, and we know already that the stakes are higher than ever before.

So is there a chance that Jon Hamm’s character of Coop gets out of his present legal crisis? We tend to think so, with the biggest reason being that it would be weird see this character locked up for the entirety of the next season. Also, remember for a moment that he did not kill Paul and with that, we already think that we’re getting a solid-enough dose of cruel irony.

Now, one of the other things that we know Coop will contend with is simply this: Even if he does get out of prison, that does not guarantee in the slightest that there are people who are going to treat him any differently. He’s still going to have to deal with a lot of judgment and harsh words, and that is something that is worth being prepared for here in advance.

Heck, if you head over to Broadway World, you can see a sneak preview for the finale that suggests that Coop’s country club is trying to suspend his membership without even knowing if he is guilty — just the idea of him being there is a problem for them and they do not want to scare away the clientele. Of course, Coop does have a counter — one that serves a reminder that he is now full-on in his era of being as belligerent and argumentative as possible. This is the same guy who blackmailed his lawyer into representing him in the first place.

