Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 9 spoilers: A big finale

Before we go too far into this piece about Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 9, let’s just start off here with the following: The end is almost here! Or, at the very least, we are talking here about the end at this current moment.

If you have not heard already, the great news regarding the Jon Hamm series is the simple fact that we already know that there is going to be another season. It is nice to not have to worry about that. Should you still be worried about Coop? For sure, especially since this series is one that has taken a handful of unexpected turns already. It started out about a rich guy losing his job and then turning to thievery. Now, it has become about someone fighting for their innocence over the one crime they did not actually commit. Who knows what the next season will hold?

For now, what we will say here is that the writers are not giving too much away when it comes to the story. Just go ahead and check out the full Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

Season finale. Coop fights for his freedom.

Yes, that is all they are sharing … and it is annoying. It is also unusual these days for a show to do a nine-episode season, mostly when a lot of networks and streaming services tend to prefer even numbers. Then again, we do tend to think that there is a method to the madness here, especially when you consider the fact that this show is trying to be economical with its storytelling.

Is a cliffhanger assured at the end of all this? Hardly but at the same time, we certainly do think that it could be coming. All things considered, why wouldn’t it?

