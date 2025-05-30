And Just Like That season 3 episode 2 air date, what lies ahead

After the big premiere tonight, we recognize fully there would be interest in learning more about And Just Like That season 3 episode 2. With that in mind, where do we start?

Well, first and foremost, we do believe it is worth noting that the Sex and the City follow-up is not doing some sort of two-part premiere and with it streaming starting in the evening, it is actually going to operate more like a standard show. There will be weekly rollout the rest of the season, and that means giving us more chances to see these stories marinate over time.

So what are we anticipating as time goes on here? Well, it was clear from the season 2 finale alone that the relationship between Carrie and Aidan was confusing and for now, there is no sign that further clarity is going to be coming. The two are in separate states and finding a way to make things work could be really hard, especially in the event that Wyatt ends up struggling further where he is. That is a clear and definite part of the story.

As for the other main characters, it does feel like Miranda’s dating life is going to be a focus and at this point, we welcome that. The relationship with Che was never one that was going to work for a number of different reasons, with one being that Miranda clearly still needs to better define what it is that she wants. These characters are all ones that are still changing and evolving and honestly, isn’t that a part of the fun with this show? We at least tend to think so.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

