Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 4: ‘A Clear Perspective’

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 4 — so what more is coming?

If you have watched the show over the first two seasons here, then you have a good sense of what we are going to see week in and week out — a lot of personal drama featuring memorable characters. The whole objective of a series like this is constantly finding a way to escape, and next week’s “A Clear Perspective” could give us a better sense of what escapism looks like for some of these characters.

Below, you can see the full Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight as to what is ahead:

Maggie (Morgan Kohan) tries to help Cal (Chad Michael Murray) deal with his conflicted feelings towards his father, while Sully (Scott Patterson) worries about how he will compete with the new development. The episode is written by Roma Roth and directed by Chris Grismer (#304).

Given that this is a show currently airing over the summer, we do recognize that there is always a chance that it gets forgotten when it comes to viewers. Hopefully, that does not happen; instead, you can make an argument that the series could have an opportunity to recruit some more viewers at a time in which there are not as many other shows around. Whether or not that turns out to be true, of course, remains to be seen. It is just something worth keeping your eye on, at least for now. (The live ratings are down versus what they were in season 2 so far, but you have to remember that we are dealing with a small sample size.)

