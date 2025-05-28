Wednesday season 2: Jenna Ortega on producer title, more

As we await the launch of Wednesday season 2 on Netflix this summer, we imagine we will hear more and more from Jenna Ortega.

After all, consider the following here: Not only is she the star and central figure of the series, but she also is working now as a producer. By virtue of that, clearly she is going to be evolved in everything with the series than she ever was before. We are ready for a lot of drama and excitement — but isn’t that also a part of the fun here?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional WEDNESDAY reviews!

Speaking in a new feature over at Harper’s Bazaar, Ortega said that she was getting used to the process of being involved behind the scenes: “I sit in on meetings and listen and learn … I’m still finding my footing in that area.” She then also moved forward to say that season 2 “is bigger, bolder, gorier, and a bit darker,” while noting that it is “sillier in the best way possible” (whatever that means).

So what else do we know about the next chapter of the series? Well, for starters, you are going to see a good bit more of the Addams Family at large. Nevermore will of course remain a key setting, and there is going to be another mystery. There are some other additions to the cast as well, whether it be Steve Buscemi or a still-mysterious role from Lady Gaga — we expect her to have a smaller role and not be a series regular, but it will be exciting to see what she does.

We also do believe that a Wednesday season 3 is likely to be announced at some point before we get to the end of the year — nothing may be confirmed, but why wouldn’t Netflix want that?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts right now on Wednesday, including some other insight on what is to come

What are you the most eager to see at this point on Wednesday season 2 when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







