And Just Like That season 3: EP on new characters, Nya’s exit

In just a matter of a little more than 24 hours, the official premiere of And Just Like That season 3 is going to arrive. Are you ready for more of Carrie Bradshaw’s world?

Moving into the next chapter of the story, we recognize that a number of core characters are going to be gone. Sara Ramirez will no longer be around as the ever-controversial Che, and you are also not going to be seeing more of Karen Pittman as Nya. (In the case of the latter, her departure is mostly due to scheduling difficulties with this show and her other work.)

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, executive producer Michael Patrick King did her part to get into these departures, but also some of what is coming when it comes to new characters:

In a series, you have characters come in and they do their best to affect other characters. We had Nya and Che come in to help Miranda through a very bumpy patch in her existence. And the exciting thing about a series, and Sex and the City in particular, is we move those characters away when they have to go away and you move on. What you get is sort of—for Miranda specifically, those are the two characters that we lost—you get sort of a freeing up a new thought. She’s moved into an Airbnb and she’s back in Manhattan because she moved past Nya, and then Che is gone. So, Miranda’s open to looking for something new. Everybody has significant people that come into their life for a period of time and then move on. Each year we try to make room for other characters, and this year we made room for Dolly Wells to come in as Joy, and we made room for Jonathan Cake to come in as Duncan, and Logan Marshall-Green to come in as Adam. So it’s an evolving, revolving door of character and time and what the story is and what we choose to underline. It was fun to have to explore all these new characters with the familiar characters.

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see what happens here when it comes to these newcomers and if they have a long-term future here or not. This show is often fluid, so we do not want to go into the rest of this with any defined expectations one way or another.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

