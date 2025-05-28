The White Lotus season 4: Will Survivor 50 impact premiere date?

Given the surprising news of Mike White being cast on Survivor 50, it does feel fair to wonder about The White Lotus season 4. Is it still happening, or will it now air later than expected?

Well, here is the thing — we honestly don’t think it is going to play much of a role one way or another. However, we do understand why people are left to wonder. After all, Survivor is basically a month-long side-quest for the show creator. It is shorter than it used to be, but there is a ramp-up period that happens both before and after the game.

Here is where we’ll go ahead and get into the reality of this situation for a moment, as there was always going to be a break between the end of season 3 and where we are now. Not that much has fundamentally changed in that respect. This may be the sort of creative break that White needs to refresh himself for the next season, which we hope is going to come out in 2027. Regardless of if there was Survivor or no Survivor for him, we were almost certainly not getting another season of his scripted show next year.

Just remember for a moment that The White Lotus is somewhat of a unicorn with White directing and writing every episode — there are few other hit shows that dependent on a singular person. Even Taylor Sheridan, one of the most prolific writers out there, does not direct the entirety of his shows; he will often do a couple of installments a season and that’s more or less it.

Honestly, the thing we are most curious about is if White can make the final three again. He did his first season, but he was less of a household name then.

When do you think we are going to actually see The White Lotus season 4?

