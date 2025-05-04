The White Lotus season 4 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get more in the way of news on The White Lotus season 4 between now and the end of May? Of course, it makes sense to want more news on the series and sooner rather than later.

Before we dive too far into anything more here, though, let’s just start by sharing the bad news: You are not going to venture back to a resort in the near future at all. HBO has greenlit another chapter; yet, here is your reminder that the series just wrapped the Thailand-set season a number of weeks ago! A setting for the next season has yet to be confirmed, and that is the first thing that has to be checked off the list. (So far, the only thing creator Mike White has said is that he’d like to move away from the ocean as a primarily component of the story.)

For the time being, we tend to think that 2027 is when the fourth season is going to be airing; as great as it would be to see it next year, HBO already has a lot on the docket for next year. Also, you have to remember that there are a lot of boxes that need to be checked off here, starting with the location and then moving into casting a new crop of people. Since White writes and directs the entire season himself, it is a far more intensive process than you see for some other shows. Patience is required and the last thing we want is a rushed season that feels half-baked.

Ultimately, be prepared for the next several months to be rather quite on The White Lotus front. If we get more in the wall of official news come the fall, we will consider that a cause for some celebration.

