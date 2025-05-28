The Testaments spoilers: EP on Lydia’s new role

Following the series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, we know that there is more good stuff coming via The Testaments. So, what can we say about it now?

Well, the most important thing to note here is rather simple, and it is that Lydia is going to be the biggest through-line that the two shows have. While it is possible that you see some original cast members once more, Ann Dowd will be the person who courses through just about everything here from start to finish. She is not the same character we saw in the OG show, but why would anyone want or expect that?

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider right now, here is some of what creator Bruce Miller had to say about Lydia’s role:

“I would say that Lydia is certainly as involved in the lives of Daisy and Hannah/Agnes in The Testaments as Lydia was in the life of June, but in a very, very different way … In the beginning of The Handmaid‘s Tale, Lydia is certainly a formidable and terrifying character. In The Testaments, her role is taking care of educating the plums — the most precious girls in Gilead, one of the most precious resources in the country. Lydia is not required to mete out punishment to the plums, but she is not in the role of breaking the spirit of worldly women who know modern life, as she did with the handmaids.”

Now, we do tend to think that Lydia could be useful in the eventual destruction of Gilead but at the same time, why would we think it is going to happen right away? There is no reason, at least right now, to assume that this is going to be a thing. Instead, it our general feeling that the producers are going to take their time showing just how Lydia helps out.

