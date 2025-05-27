The Testaments spoilers: Elisabeth Moss hopes for June return

Even though we are well-aware of the fact that The Handmaid’s Tale is over, the story of The Testaments still remains.

At this particular moment, it does not appear that the show’s #1 priority is going to be bringing June on board. Instead, the early part of the show could be more about some other characters, whether it be Hannah (who may be going by the name Agnes) or Aunt Lydia, who has a different role herself in everything that to come. The purpose of this Margaret Atwood series is going to be offering up a new look at life in Gilead, with it centering more this time on people who grew up there.

What is rather interesting here is simple: Even though Moss remains involved in The Testaments behind the scenes, it doesn’t mean she knows whether or not she will appear on-screen. All she knows is that there is still a good chance it happens. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what she had to say:

I think the thing that I love the most about our finale is that June’s story isn’t over. And obviously, I don’t know, and even if I did know, I couldn’t say what happens next, but I love that I don’t necessarily have to say goodbye to that world and that character. I love that. I’ve finished shows before, and you definitely have a feeling of like, “This is it. This is the last time I’m going to get to be this person.” And although I don’t know yet if or when June’s coming back, I love that she’s not done. I love it. I love playing that character so much, and she’s probably my favorite I’ve ever played at this point. And so of course, I don’t want that to end.

Personally, we do think that this appearance from June will happen — especially since June will arguably never stop looking for her daughter. However, we would be surprised if it happens right away. This is a card that Bruce Miller and the other writers can play at any time.

