The Testaments spoilers: Will Elisabeth Moss return as June?

Coming out of the series finale for The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, we know that the sequel series in The Testaments is coming. Also, we are well-aware of the fact that June is still alive.

By virtue of that, is there a chance that Elisabeth Moss still returns? What about Madeline Brewer or some other longtime cast members? We know that Moss is still involved behind the scenes, but that does not guarantee an on-screen return — but we do tend to think that June is going to continue to look for Hannah. Also, that Hannah is a huge part of the show.

In speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Bruce Miller indicated that a lot of possibilities are out there when it comes to returning cast members.

Fortunately, much of our [Handmaid’s] crew came to be part of that. So we were very lucky to get those people to join a new fledgling operation. But certainly, at the end of Handmaid’s Tale, just in the time that I was talking to everybody, this thought always goes through your head: how can I possibly work with this person again? I mean, we have a collection of wonderful humans as actors, so in any way, shape or form, when I can weasel that character back into the show some way for something and someone is around and willing to do it, a thousand percent would love to have any of them. And I know I spoke to all of them and made my enthusiasm clear.

We recognize that in general, The Testaments is not meant to just be a redux of the original show, as there are a lot of new characters and a different story at the core. However, some of these characters are going to keep fighting. You can’t just ignore that.

